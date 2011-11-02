UPDATE 5-Phosagro's main shareholder raises $252 mln from share offer
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
SONY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 509.90 497.00 Recurring 30.80 27.00 Net 16.30 13.00 NOTE - Sony Financial Holdings Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8729.TK1.
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Russia's Onexim group, which manages assets of tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling a part of its stake in Russian aluminium producer Rusal in an accelerated book building process, two banking sources and one industry source told Reuters on Thursday.
ABIDJAN, Feb 9 Turnover on West Africa's BRVM bourse rose 21 percent to 409 billion CFA francs ($663.96 million) in 2016 on the back of solid economic growth in the region, the stock market's general manager said on Thursday.