Nov 2 (Reuters) -

G-MODE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS Sales 2.47 2.40 (+3.0 pct) (-0.8 pct) Operating prft 94 mln loss 72 mln Recurring prft 139 mln loss 84 mln Net prft 136 mln loss 94 mln EPS prft Y1,209.15 loss Y833.11 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - G-mode Co Ltd is an Internet service provider also engaged in development of game content for cellular phones.

