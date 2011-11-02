Nov 2 (Reuters) -

AD-SOL NISSIN CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.69 3.35 7.10 (+10.2 pct) (+2.4 pct) (0.0%) Operating 64 mln 98 mln 209 mln

(-34.8 pct) (+13.5%) Recurring 66 mln 103 mln 200 mln (-36.3 pct) (-9.7%) Net

37 mln 46 mln 116 mln

(-20.1 pct) (+21.8%) EPS Y25.48 Y31.87 Y78.93 Shares 2 mln 2 mln Annual div

Y24.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div Y9.00 Y7.00

-Q4 div Y13.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Ad-Sol Nissin Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

