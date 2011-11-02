Nov 2 (Reuters) -
SANGETSU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 55.13
53.03 117.00
(+4.0 pct) (+0.9 pct) (+4.4%)
Operating 3.13 2.50 7.70
(+25.4 pct) (-4.5 pct)
(+7.5%) Recurring 2.87
2.66 8.00
(+7.8 pct) (-5.4 pct) (+6.2%) Net
1.69 1.42 4.60
(+19.5 pct) (-2.6 pct)
(+8.4%) EPS Y42.23
Y35.33 Y114.65 Annual div
Y75.00 Y75.00
-Q2 div Y37.50 Y37.50
-Q4 div Y37.50
Y37.50
NOTE - Sangetsu Co Ltd is a trader specialising in
interiors.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8130.TK1.