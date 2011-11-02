Nov 2 (Reuters) -
TACMINA CORPORATION
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.19
3.16 6.80
(+0.9 pct) (+13.2 pct) (+4.0%)
Operating 259 mln 187 mln 570 mln
(+38.8 pct)
(+19.3%) Recurring 251 mln
167 mln 560 mln (+50.1
pct) (+18.7%) Net
136 mln 98 mln 300 mln
(+39.1 pct)
(+7.9%) EPS Y22.01
Y15.83 Y48.43 Shares 6
mln 6 mln Annual div
Y18.00
Y15.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y18.00
NOTE - Tacmina Corporation is a machinery maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6322.TK1.