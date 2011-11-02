Nov 2 (Reuters) -

TACMINA CORPORATION

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.19 3.16 6.80 (+0.9 pct) (+13.2 pct) (+4.0%) Operating 259 mln 187 mln 570 mln

(+38.8 pct) (+19.3%) Recurring 251 mln 167 mln 560 mln (+50.1 pct) (+18.7%) Net

136 mln 98 mln 300 mln

(+39.1 pct) (+7.9%) EPS Y22.01 Y15.83 Y48.43 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div

Y18.00 Y15.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y15.00

Y18.00

NOTE - Tacmina Corporation is a machinery maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

