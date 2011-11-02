Nov 2 (Reuters) -

SUNWOOD CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.26 1.47 7.00 (+122.6 pct) (-80.7 pct) (-44.5%) Operating loss 627 mln loss 408 mln loss 760 mln

Recurring loss 726 mln loss 538 mln loss 970 mln Net loss 736 mln loss 312 mln loss 980 mln EPS loss Y19,389.43 loss Y8,236.52 loss Y25,815.29 Shares 38,940 38,940

Annual div Y2,500.00 Y2,500.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2,500.00 Y2,500.00

NOTE - Sunwood Corp is a Tokyo-based condominium developer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

