Nov 25 (Reuters) -

G FOOT CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Jan 20, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

65.93 59.29 90.00

(+11.2 pct) (+4.8 pct) Operating 1.54 912 mln 2.40

(+68.7 pct) (-9.2 pct) Recurring 1.50 847 mln 2.30

(+76.9 pct) (-13.0 pct) Net

310 mln 213 mln 800 mln

(+45.6 pct) (-56.9 pct) EPS Y29.80 Y20.46 Y76.81

NOTE - G Foot Co Ltd is a retailer of shoes.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

