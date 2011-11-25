Nov 25 (Reuters) -

CELSYS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Oct 31, 2012 Apr 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 2.70 2.72 2.86

1.07 (-0.7 pct) (+0.9 pct)

(+6.0%) (-13.4%) Operating prft 457 mln prft 507 mln prft 406 mln loss 246 mln

(-9.9 pct) (+6.9 pct) (-11.2%)

Recurring prft 444 mln prft 504 mln prft 400 mln loss 249 mln

(-12.0 pct) (+6.4 pct) (-9.9%)

Net prft 228 mln prft 295 mln prft 214 mln loss 262 mln

(-22.8 pct) (+8.2 pct) (-6.1%)

EPS prft Y7,059.28 prft Y9,740.13 prft Y6,325.18 loss Y7,743.92 Diluted EPS Y6,903.92 Y9,344.79

Shares 33,833 30,611 Annual div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil

-Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00

NOTE - Celsys Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3829.TK1.