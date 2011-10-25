Oct 25 (Reuters) -
RICOH LEASING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 115.17
115.02 233.00
(+0.1 pct) (+0.6 pct) (+1.4%)
Operating 8.73 7.80 17.00
(+12.0 pct) (+48.8 pct)
(+38.8%) Recurring 8.74
7.75 16.90
(+12.8 pct) (+51.3 pct) (+38.6%) Net
5.13 4.44 9.80
(+15.6 pct) (+46.8 pct)
(+39.6%) EPS Y164.49
Y142.24 Y313.93 Annual div
Y39.00 Y39.00
-Q2 div Y19.50 Y19.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y19.50
NOTE - Ricoh Leasing Co Ltd is a financial unit of office
equipment maker Ricoh.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
