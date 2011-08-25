MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
Aug 25 (Reuters) -
IMURA ENVELOPE CO INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 21.30 22.50 Operating loss 60 mln prft 90 mln Recurring 60 mln 180 mln Net nil 100 mln
NOTE - Imura Envelope co Inc is a maker of diverse envelops. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3955.TK1.
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers gearing up for what could be a prolonged strike at the world's leading copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida, are stockpiling rations and supplies to survive the searing sun and bone-chilling nights of Chile's northern high-desert.
Feb 9 Mexican cement producer Cemex reported a 48 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit, beating expectations, on increased demand in Mexico, and it forecast sales volume growth of up to 3 percent in 2017.