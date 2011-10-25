UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
Oct 25 (Reuters) -
SATOH & CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.94 21.84 40.35 (-8.7 pct) (-2.4 pct) (-5.6%) Operating 352 mln 447 mln 715 mln
(-21.2 pct) (-20.2 pct) (-31.9%) Recurring 451 mln 511 mln 875 mln (-11.7 pct) (-23.6 pct) (-26.0%) Net
250 mln 301 mln 486 mln
(-16.9 pct) (-19.4 pct) (+76.6%) EPS Y27.97 Y33.68 Y54.35 Annual div
Y24.00 Y24.00 -Q2 div Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y12.00
NOTE - Satoh & Co Ltd wholesales food to restaurants, hotels.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9996.TK1.
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will last until the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.