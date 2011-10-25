BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
CANON INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
2.59 trln 2.64 trln 3.65 trln
(-1.8 pct) (+17.0 pct) Operating 283.46 304.71 360.00
(-7.0 pct) (+143.9 pct) Pretax
281.92 310.33 350.00
(-9.2 pct) (+155.6 pct) Net
187.19 192.64 230.00
(-2.8 pct) (+174.9 pct) EPS
Y153.42 Y155.79 Y191.43 Diluted EPS Y153.41 Y155.79
NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)
