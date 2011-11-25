Nov 25 (Reuters) -
OLIVER CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Oct 20, 2012
Apr 20, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 17.62 16.11 18.35
9.95 (+9.3 pct) (+4.7 pct)
(+4.2%) (+2.5%)
Operating 1.34 885 mln
(+51.3 pct) (+12.6 pct)
Recurring 1.50
965 mln 1.53 1.05 (+55.1
pct) (+6.6 pct) (+2.2%) (+2.4%)
Net 752 mln 543 mln 760 mln
500 mln
(+38.4 pct) (+466.3 pct) (+1.0%)
(+3.3%)
EPS Y61.99 Y44.62 Y62.63
Y41.21
Annual div Y18.00 Y18.00 Y18.00
-Q2 div Y9.00 Y9.00
Y9.00 -Q4 div Y9.00
Y9.00 Y9.00
NOTE - Oliver Corp is a major supplier of furniture and
interiors.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7959.TK1.