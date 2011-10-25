Oct 25 (Reuters) -
SHIN-KOBE ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 43.91
43.34 93.50
(+1.3 pct) (+54.4 pct) (+1.6%)
Operating 1.93 3.02 7.00
(-36.1 pct) (+81.8 pct)
(-0.3%) Recurring 2.07
3.17 6.90
(-34.7 pct) (+263.3 pct) (-1.5%) Net
1.19 1.96 4.20
(-39.5 pct) (+521.6 pct)
(-6.8%) EPS Y23.39
Y38.65 Y82.73 Annual div
Y14.00 Y13.00
-Q2 div Y7.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery Co Ltd is a
manufacturer of storage batteries and plastic products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6934.TK1.