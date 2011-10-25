U.S., Japan first ladies: both unconventional yet poles apart
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.
Oct 25 (Reuters) -
TAIYO INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Dec 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
2.84 2.91 4.27
(-2.4 pct) (+17.8 pct) Operating loss 100 mln prft 36 mln prft 1 mln Recurring loss 82 mln prft 66 mln prft 4 mln Net loss 93 mln prft 42 mln loss 35 mln EPS loss Y15.90 prft Y7.29 loss Y6.13
NOTE - Taiyo Industrial Co. Ltd. produces electrical testers and printed wiring boards.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6663.TK1.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.
Feb 10 A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday asked the Justice Department and the state of Washington to submit briefs on whether a larger panel of judges should decide if President Donald Trump's travel ban should remain on hold.
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - files for non timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: