Oct 25 (Reuters) -
MIRAI INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Mar 20, 2012
Mar 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.75
12.81 28.38
(+7.3 pct) (+3.4 pct) (+4.5%)
Operating 1.05 957 mln 2.53
(+9.2 pct) (+61.6 pct)
(-7.8%) Recurring 1.00
943 mln 2.36 (+6.5
pct) (+61.2 pct) (-11.8%) Net
978 mln 493 mln 1.81
(+98.5 pct) (+570.0 pct)
(+30.7%) EPS Y40.85
Y20.58 Y75.61 Annual div
Y28.00 Y28.00
-Q2 div Y14.00 Y14.00
-Q4 div Y14.00
Y14.00
NOTE - Mirai Industry Co Ltd is specialised maker of
plastic-molded electrical materials.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7931.TK1.