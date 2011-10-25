Oct 25 (Reuters) -

B-R 31 ICE CREAM CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

15.32 14.53 20.26

(+5.4 pct) (+13.2 pct) Operating 2.23 2.34 3.05

(-4.9 pct) (+21.6 pct) Recurring 2.26 2.36 3.10

(-4.4 pct) (+21.7 pct) Net

1.14 1.34 1.59

(-14.7 pct) (+24.7 pct) EPS

Y118.77 Y139.18 Y164.49

NOTE - B-R 31 Ice Cream Co Ltd operates a chain of ice cream speciality shops.

