U.S., Japan first ladies: both unconventional yet poles apart
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.
Oct 25 (Reuters) -
B-R 31 ICE CREAM CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
15.32 14.53 20.26
(+5.4 pct) (+13.2 pct) Operating 2.23 2.34 3.05
(-4.9 pct) (+21.6 pct) Recurring 2.26 2.36 3.10
(-4.4 pct) (+21.7 pct) Net
1.14 1.34 1.59
(-14.7 pct) (+24.7 pct) EPS
Y118.77 Y139.18 Y164.49
NOTE - B-R 31 Ice Cream Co Ltd operates a chain of ice cream speciality shops.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2268.TK1.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 With a hug and a handshake, President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opened a new chapter in U.S.-Japan relations on Friday with Trump abruptly setting aside campaign pledges to force Tokyo to pay more for U.S. defense aid.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC took new equity stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter, according to regulatory filings on Friday, on a bet that interest rate hikes and operating leverage will jack up returns.