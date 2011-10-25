Oct 25 (Reuters) -

MR MAX CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 53.86 51.12 107.50 (+5.4 pct) (+3.4%) Operating 442 mln 177 mln 840 mln

(+149.0 pct) (+105.5%) Recurring 552 mln 268 mln 1.00 (+105.7 pct) (+57.9%) Net

prft 375 mln loss 223 mln prft 480 mln

EPS prft Y11.30 loss Y6.69 prft Y14.45 Shares 40 mln 40 mln Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Mr Max Corp is a retail store operator selling mainly consumer electronics and daily-use items.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

