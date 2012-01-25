BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceuticals files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 mln
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 (Reuters) -
RION CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 20.00 yen 18.00 yen
NOTE - Rion Co Ltd produces hearing aids. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6823.TK1.
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC- SEC filing