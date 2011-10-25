Oct 25 (Reuters) -

KAINOS LABORATORIES INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.27 2.21 4.71 (+3.0 pct) (+10.2 pct) (+1.5%) Operating 73 mln 115 mln 215 mln

(-36.1 pct) (+72.5 pct)

(-4.4%) Recurring 70 mln 110 mln 196 mln (-35.9 pct) (+100.6 pct) (-10.2%) Net

35 mln 26 mln 109 mln

(+34.5 pct) (+68.8 pct) (+45.5%) EPS Y8.06 Y5.99 Y24.59 Shares 5 mln 5 mln Annual div

Y7.50 Y7.50 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y7.50

Y7.50

NOTE - Kainos Laboratories Inc is a manufacturer of clinical reagents for biochemical and immune serum studies.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

