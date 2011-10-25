Oct 25 (Reuters) -
FCM CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.87
7.82 19.20
(+26.2 pct) (+24.1 pct) (+16.0%)
Operating 66 mln 192 mln 190 mln
(-65.6 pct) (-16.6 pct)
(-63.4%) Recurring 71 mln
233 mln 217 mln (-69.3
pct) (-13.7 pct) (-62.1%) Net
47 mln 151 mln 141 mln
(-68.8 pct) (-13.8 pct)
(-60.3%) EPS Y27.66
Y88.78 Y82.74 Shares 2
mln 2 mln Annual div
Y25.00
Y63.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y53.00
Y15.00
NOTE - FCM Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5758.TK1.