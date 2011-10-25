Oct 25 (Reuters) -

FCM CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.87 7.82 19.20 (+26.2 pct) (+24.1 pct) (+16.0%) Operating 66 mln 192 mln 190 mln

(-65.6 pct) (-16.6 pct) (-63.4%) Recurring 71 mln 233 mln 217 mln (-69.3 pct) (-13.7 pct) (-62.1%) Net

47 mln 151 mln 141 mln

(-68.8 pct) (-13.8 pct) (-60.3%) EPS Y27.66 Y88.78 Y82.74 Shares 2 mln 2 mln Annual div

Y25.00 Y63.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y53.00

Y15.00

NOTE - FCM Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

