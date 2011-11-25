Nov 25 (Reuters) -
OLIVER CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Oct 20, 2012
Apr 20, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 20.45 19.02 21.20
11.40 (+7.5 pct) (+3.9 pct)
(+3.7%) (+2.2%)
Operating 1.80 1.46 1.86
1.22 (+23.2 pct) (-1.4 pct)
(+3.2%) (+2.9%)
Recurring 1.94 1.54 1.96
1.30 (+26.0 pct) (-2.7 pct)
(+1.1%) (+1.5%)
Net 858 mln 689 mln 1.00
650 mln
(+24.5 pct) (+181.9 pct) (+16.5%)
(+19.1%)
EPS Y70.76 Y56.59 Y82.41
Y53.57
Annual div Y18.00 Y18.00 Y18.00
-Q2 div Y9.00 Y9.00
Y9.00 -Q4 div Y9.00
Y9.00 Y9.00
NOTE - Oliver Corp is a major supplier of furniture and
interiors.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
