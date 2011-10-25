Oct 25 (Reuters) -
NIDEC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 361.70
336.32 760.00
(+7.5 pct) (+25.2 pct) (+10.4%)
Operating 39.54 51.84 90.00
(-23.7 pct) (+82.7 pct)
(-0.6%) Pretax 33.22
41.61 83.50
(-20.2 pct) (+84.7 pct) (+5.0%) Net
22.53 27.01 55.00
(-16.6 pct) (+95.9 pct)
(+5.1%) EPS Y163.08
Y193.94 Y399.71 Diluted EPS
Y152.49 Y193.22
Annual div Y90.00
Y85.00
-Q2 div Y45.00 Y40.00
-Q4 div Y45.00
Y45.00
NOTE - Nidec Corp is a specialised manufacturer of
precision motors, with major global shares in small
motors for HDDs, CD-ROMs and other
products.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
