Oct 25 (Reuters) -

NIDEC CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 361.70 336.32 760.00 (+7.5 pct) (+25.2 pct) (+10.4%) Operating 39.54 51.84 90.00

(-23.7 pct) (+82.7 pct)

(-0.6%) Pretax 33.22 41.61 83.50 (-20.2 pct) (+84.7 pct) (+5.0%) Net

22.53 27.01 55.00

(-16.6 pct) (+95.9 pct) (+5.1%) EPS Y163.08 Y193.94 Y399.71 Diluted EPS

Y152.49 Y193.22 Annual div Y90.00

Y85.00 -Q2 div Y45.00 Y40.00

-Q4 div Y45.00

Y45.00

NOTE - Nidec Corp is a specialised manufacturer of precision motors, with major global shares in small motors for HDDs, CD-ROMs and other products. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

