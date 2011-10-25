Oct 25 (Reuters) -

VECTOR INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.91 1.93 4.25 (-0.7 pct) (+7.8%) Operating 91 mln 218 mln 450 mln

(-58.2 pct)

(+8.2%) Recurring 98 mln 223 mln 450 mln (-55.8 pct) (+5.7%) Net

47 mln 127 mln 250 mln

(-62.6 pct) (+70.2%) EPS Y346.01 Y926.82 Y1,811.57 Shares 139,274

139,274 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Vector Inc is an application service provider which operates a popular Web site for downloading software.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2656.TK1.