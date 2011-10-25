Oct 25 (Reuters) -
HITACHI CHEMICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 240.45
252.50 490.00
(-4.8 pct) (+17.0 pct) (-1.5%)
Operating 15.77 24.97 32.00
(-36.9 pct) (+55.5 pct)
(-26.4%) Recurring 15.91
25.59 32.00
(-37.8 pct) (+71.9 pct) (-29.0%) Net
8.31 15.41 17.00
(-46.1 pct) (+56.9 pct)
(-10.3%) EPS Y39.89
Y73.98 Y81.63 Annual div
Y36.00 Y36.00
-Q2 div Y18.00 Y18.00
-Q4 div Y18.00
Y18.00
NOTE - Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd is a major resin producer in
the Hitachi group.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4217.TK1.