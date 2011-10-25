UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
Oct 25 (Reuters) -
UP INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.12 4.10 Operating 474 mln 288 mln Recurring 483 mln 293 mln Net 277 mln 168 mln
NOTE - Up Inc operates cram schools. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9630.TK1.
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will last until the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.