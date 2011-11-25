Nov 25 (Reuters) -
YASURAGI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Jan 20, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
20.57 25.68 29.82
(-19.9 pct) (-20.7 pct)
Operating 938 mln 1.78 1.29
(-47.2 pct) (+130.1 pct)
Recurring 605 mln 1.46 920 mln
(-58.6 pct) (+501.7 pct)
Net 159 mln 661 mln 280 mln
(-75.9 pct)
EPS Y7.70 Y31.91 Y13.50
NOTE - Yasuragi Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8919.TK1.