U.S., Japan first ladies: both unconventional yet poles apart
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.
Oct 25 (Reuters) -
TESEC CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 10.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Tesec Corp is a major maker of semiconductor testing equpment. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6337.TK1.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.
Feb 10 A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday asked the Justice Department and the state of Washington to submit briefs on whether a larger panel of judges should decide if President Donald Trump's travel ban should remain on hold.
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - files for non timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: