SAKURA INTERNET INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.54 4.21 9.40 (+7.9 pct) (+10.2 pct) (+9.5%) Operating 567 mln 654 mln 740 mln

(-13.3 pct) (+140.9 pct) (-39.6%) Recurring 539 mln 646 mln 700 mln (-16.5 pct) (+153.6 pct) (-41.4%) Net

365 mln 298 mln 400 mln

(+22.4 pct) (+528.9 pct) (-30.2%) EPS Y42.15 Y34.44 Y46.10 Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div

Y5.00 Y1,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y1,000.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Sakura Internet Inc provides Internet connection sevices and consulting services related to the Internet.

