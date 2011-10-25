U.S., Japan first ladies: both unconventional yet poles apart
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.
Oct 25 (Reuters) -
ASAHI BROADCASTING CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 77.20 76.20 Operating 4.10 3.70 Recurring 4.30 3.90 Net 2.40 2.30 NOTE - Asahi Broadcasting Corp is a major broadcasting company in western Japan. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9405.TK1.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 With a hug and a handshake, President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opened a new chapter in U.S.-Japan relations on Friday with Trump abruptly setting aside campaign pledges to force Tokyo to pay more for U.S. defense aid.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC took new equity stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter, according to regulatory filings on Friday, on a bet that interest rate hikes and operating leverage will jack up returns.