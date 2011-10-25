U.S., Japan first ladies: both unconventional yet poles apart
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.
Oct 25 (Reuters) -
RYOMO SYSTEMS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.52 4.65 10.18 (-2.7 pct) (+4.1 pct) (+4.9%) Operating loss 92 mln loss 32 mln prft 29 mln (-82.9%) Recurring loss 78 mln loss 6 mln prft 54 mln
(-75.3%) Net
loss 27 mln loss 21 mln prft 28 mln (-62.2%) EPS loss Y7.83 loss Y6.21 prft Y8.00 Annual div
Y4.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Ryomo Systems Co Ltd offers systems development and dataprocessing services.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9691.TK1.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.
Feb 10 A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday asked the Justice Department and the state of Washington to submit briefs on whether a larger panel of judges should decide if President Donald Trump's travel ban should remain on hold.
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - files for non timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: