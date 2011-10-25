U.S., Japan first ladies: both unconventional yet poles apart
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.
Oct 25 (Reuters) -
WEDS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.03 8.84 21.50 (+2.1 pct) (+9.4 pct) (+0.8%) Operating 208 mln 83 mln 580 mln
(+147.9 pct) (+352.9 pct)
(+4.9%) Recurring 198 mln 62 mln 550 mln (+215.2 pct) (+73.5 pct) (+2.6%) Net
84 mln 7 mln 270 mln
(+1082.0 pct) (-78.3 pct) (+26.4%)
EPS Y20.16 Y1.71
Y64.29 Annual div
Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Weds Co Ltd sells aluminum wheels and other automobile-related products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7551.TK1.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 With a hug and a handshake, President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opened a new chapter in U.S.-Japan relations on Friday with Trump abruptly setting aside campaign pledges to force Tokyo to pay more for U.S. defense aid.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC took new equity stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter, according to regulatory filings on Friday, on a bet that interest rate hikes and operating leverage will jack up returns.