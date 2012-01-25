Jan 25 (Reuters) -

JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 7.37 8.04 (-8.3 pct) Operating

962 mln 1.11 (-13.5 pct) Recurring 1.01 1.15

(-12.3 pct) Net

503 mln 685 mln

(-26.6 pct) EPS Y8,206.72 Y11,146.35 Diluted Y8,205.80 Y11,144.13 EPS

NOTE - Japan Pure Chemical Co Ltd is a maker of chemicals for electroplating, formed in 1999 by a management buyout

