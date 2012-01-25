Jan 25 (Reuters) -
MATSUI SECURITIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 12.90 15.82
(-18.5 pct)
Operating 5.10 7.37
(-30.8 pct)
Recurring 5.14 7.39
(-30.4 pct) Net
2.87 4.53
(-36.7 pct) EPS
Y11.18 Y17.65 Diluted
- Y16.58 EPS Annual
div Y15.00
NOTE - Matsui Securities Co Ltd is a major Internet broker
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8628.TK1.