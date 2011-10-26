Oct 26 (Reuters) -

YOMEISHU SEIZO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.54 5.78 11.44 (-4.2 pct) (-5.1 pct) (-1.7%) Operating 721 mln 114 mln 1.08

(+531.1 pct) (-89.8 pct) (+31.5%) Recurring 855 mln 250 mln 1.30 (+241.3 pct) (-80.1 pct) (+23.9%) Net

368 mln 159 mln 630 mln

(+131.0 pct) (-78.8 pct) (-10.8%) EPS Y12.26 Y5.30 Y20.97 Shares 33 mln 33 mln Annual div

Y18.00 Y18.00 -Q4 div Y18.00 Y18.00

NOTE - Yomeishu Seizo Co Ltd is a specialised producer of medicinal alcoholic drinks.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

