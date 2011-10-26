Oct 26 (Reuters) -
YOMEISHU SEIZO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.54
5.78 11.44
(-4.2 pct) (-5.1 pct) (-1.7%)
Operating 721 mln 114 mln 1.08
(+531.1 pct) (-89.8 pct)
(+31.5%) Recurring 855 mln
250 mln 1.30 (+241.3
pct) (-80.1 pct) (+23.9%) Net
368 mln 159 mln 630 mln
(+131.0 pct) (-78.8 pct)
(-10.8%) EPS Y12.26
Y5.30 Y20.97 Shares 33
mln 33 mln Annual div
Y18.00
Y18.00
-Q4 div Y18.00 Y18.00
NOTE - Yomeishu Seizo Co Ltd is a specialised producer of
medicinal alcoholic drinks.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2540.TK1.