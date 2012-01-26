BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NINTENDO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 660.00 790.00 Operating loss 45.00 prft 1.00 Recurring loss 95.00 loss 30.00 Net loss 65.00 loss 20.00 NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7974.TK1.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.