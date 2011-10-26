Oct 26 (Reuters) -
FUJITSU LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.09 trln
2.15 trln 4.54 trln
(-2.6 pct) (-1.8 pct) (+0.3%)
Operating 7.05 47.16 135.00
(-85.0 pct)
(+1.8%) Recurring loss 2.03 prft
31.41 prft 120.00
(+11.2%) Net
5.77 19.09 60.00
(-69.8 pct) (-55.9 pct)
(+8.9%) EPS Y2.79
Y9.22 Y28.99 Diluted EPS
Y2.79 Y9.02
Annual div Y10.00
Y10.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Fujitsu Ltd is a major industrial electronics maker.
