Nov 2 (Reuters) -

SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.49 3.68 10.80 (+76.5 pct) (+2.1 pct) (+24.2%) Operating prft 1.58 loss 3 mln prft 760 mln (+203.2%) Recurring prft 1.55 loss 30 mln prft 600 mln

(+224.7%) Net

prft 1.49 loss 22 mln prft 800 mln

(+135.5%)

EPS prft Y207.36 loss Y3.16 prft Y111.45 Shares 7 mln

7 mln Annual div

Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Shigematsu Works Co Ltd is a major industrial-use gas mask maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

