Nov 2 (Reuters) -
SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.49
3.68 10.80
(+76.5 pct) (+2.1 pct) (+24.2%)
Operating prft 1.58 loss 3 mln prft 760 mln
(+203.2%) Recurring prft 1.55 loss
30 mln prft 600 mln
(+224.7%) Net
prft 1.49 loss 22 mln prft 800 mln
(+135.5%)
EPS prft Y207.36 loss Y3.16
prft Y111.45 Shares 7 mln
7 mln Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00
NOTE - Shigematsu Works Co Ltd is a major industrial-use
gas mask maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
