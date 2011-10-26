Oct 26 (Reuters) -

SBI HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales

63.61 62.95

(+1.0 pct) (-0.3 pct) Operating 2.51 3.61

(-30.3 pct) (-3.9 pct) Recurring 1.28 695 mln

(+83.6 pct) (-65.4 pct) Net

1.11 686 mln

(+62.3 pct) (-16.6 pct) EPS

Y50.85 Y37.11 Diluted EPS Y44.96 Y27.23 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - SBI Holdings Inc is a venture capital firm in the Softbank Corp group.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8473.TK1.