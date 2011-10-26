Oct 26 (Reuters) -
SBI HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
63.61 62.95
(+1.0 pct) (-0.3 pct)
Operating 2.51 3.61
(-30.3 pct) (-3.9 pct)
Recurring 1.28 695 mln
(+83.6 pct) (-65.4 pct) Net
1.11 686 mln
(+62.3 pct) (-16.6 pct) EPS
Y50.85 Y37.11 Diluted
EPS Y44.96 Y27.23
Annual div -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - SBI Holdings Inc is a venture capital firm in the
Softbank Corp group.
