Oct 26 (Reuters) -
WARE HOUSE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.68 4.70 Operating 409 mln 220 mln Recurring 417 mln 200 mln Net loss 265 mln loss 140 mln
NOTE - Ware House Co Ltd operates video/CD rental stores, game arcade centres. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4724.TK1.
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.