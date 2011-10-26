Oct 26 (Reuters) -
SIMPLEX HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.16
6.70 17.50
(+21.8 pct) (+3.9 pct) (+16.8%)
Operating 1.11 1.17 3.10
(-5.1 pct) (+8.6 pct)
(+21.0%) Recurring 1.11
1.12 3.08
(-1.2 pct) (+4.5 pct) (+22.5%) Net
570 mln 689 mln 1.70
(-17.2 pct) (+13.0 pct)
(+17.4%) EPS Y1,027.94
Y1,250.08 Y3,068.56 Diluted EPS
Y1,011.52 Y1,193.40
Annual div Y500.00
Y480.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y480.00
Y500.00
NOTE - Simplex Holdings Inc offers systems solution
services for financial institutions.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4340.TK1.