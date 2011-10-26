Oct 26 (Reuters) -
SAISON INFORMATION SYSTEMS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.34
13.13 31.50
(+16.9 pct) (+7.6 pct) (+12.6%)
Operating 2.01 1.38 3.70
(+46.3 pct) (+17.9 pct)
(+25.1%) Recurring 2.04
1.38 3.71
(+47.5 pct) (+15.0 pct) (+26.6%) Net
1.10 742 mln 2.05
(+48.8 pct) (+183.5 pct)
(+38.8%) EPS Y68.16
Y45.81 Y126.54 Annual div
Y35.00 Y40.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 nil
-Q4 div Y40.00
Y25.00
NOTE - Saison Information Systems Co Ltd is a general
information service company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9640.TK1.