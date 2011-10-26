Oct 26 (Reuters) -
NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
184.37 203.59
(-9.4 pct) (+41.4 pct)
Operating 47.56 72.96
(-34.8 pct) (+125.3 pct)
Recurring 45.74 71.38
(-35.9 pct) (+142.2 pct) Net
24.89 42.51
(-41.5 pct) (+205.3 pct) EPS
Y50.04 Y85.46 Annual div
-Q2 div Y7.00 Y6.00
NOTE - Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd is a top-class producer
of cathode-ray tube glass bulbs.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5214.TK1.