Oct 26 (Reuters) -
M3 INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.52
6.86 17.25
(+24.3 pct) (+36.3 pct) (+17.8%)
Operating 3.49 2.66 7.25
(+31.0 pct) (+29.5 pct)
(+20.2%) Recurring 3.48
2.61 7.25
(+33.7 pct) (+27.8 pct) (+18.0%) Net
2.03 1.43 4.15
(+41.3 pct)
(+19.0%) EPS Y3,862.46
Y2,739.36 Y7,907.47 Diluted EPS
Y3,820.51 Y2,708.77
Annual div -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - M3 Inc assists in drug, medical equipment makers'
Web-based marketing.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
