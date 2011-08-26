Aug 26 (Reuters) -

DAIWA COMPUTER CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.52 1.54 1.54

748 mln

(-1.4 pct) (-22.7 pct) (+1.2%)

(+3.1%) Operating 120 mln 100 mln

(+19.7 pct) (-49.6 pct)

Recurring 123 mln 105 mln 103 mln 42 mln

(+16.6 pct) (-48.7 pct) (-15.8%)

(-12.0%) Net 77 mln 66 mln 60 mln

24 mln

(+17.4 pct) (-19.6 pct) (-22.8%)

(-32.3%) EPS Y88.72 Y75.55 Y68.48

Y27.81 Annual div Y30.00 Y30.00 Y30.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y30.00 Y30.00 Y30.00

NOTE - Daiwa Computer Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3816.TK1.