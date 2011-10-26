Oct 26 (Reuters) -

SE HOLDINGS AND INCUBATIONS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.45 3.50 Operating

43 mln 15 mln Recurring loss 12 mln loss 30 mln Net loss 4 mln loss 10 mln

NOTE - SE Holdings and Incubations Co Ltd is a publisher strong in computer-related magazines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9478.TK1.