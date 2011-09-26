BRIEF-Hong Kong SFC says senior executives of Mayer Holdings breach disclosure requirement
Feb 7 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
Sept 26 (Reuters) -
TAKARA LEBEN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.05 15.40 Operating 1.21 790 mln Recurring 730 mln 300 mln Net 630 mln 100 mln
NOTE - Takara Leben Co Ltd sells condominiums in the Tokyo area. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8897.TK1.
* Says it gets central bank approval to issue tier-2 capital bonds worth up to 40 billion yuan ($5.81 billion)
* Says Jan net profit at 426.8 million yuan ($62.01 million)