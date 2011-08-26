Aug 26 (Reuters) -

G FOOT CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jul 20, 2011 Jul 20, 2010 Jan 20, 2012 Jan 20, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 43.54 39.86 90.00 (+9.2 pct) (+7.7 pct) (+9.3%) Operating 930 mln 610 mln 2.40

(+52.3 pct) (-35.0 pct) (+26.7%) Recurring 910 mln 578 mln 2.30 (+57.5 pct) (-38.2 pct) (+26.3%) Net

62 mln 200 mln 800 mln

(-68.9 pct) (-61.4 pct) (+33.7%) EPS Y5.99 Y19.26 Y76.81 Shares 10 mln 10 mln Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y5.00

NOTE - G Foot Co Ltd is a retailer of shoes.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

