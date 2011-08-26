Aug 26 (Reuters) -
G FOOT CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jul 20, 2011 Jul 20, 2010 Jan 20, 2012
Jan 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 43.54
39.86 90.00
(+9.2 pct) (+7.7 pct) (+9.3%)
Operating 930 mln 610 mln 2.40
(+52.3 pct) (-35.0 pct)
(+26.7%) Recurring 910 mln
578 mln 2.30 (+57.5
pct) (-38.2 pct) (+26.3%) Net
62 mln 200 mln 800 mln
(-68.9 pct) (-61.4 pct)
(+33.7%) EPS Y5.99
Y19.26 Y76.81 Shares 10
mln 10 mln Annual div
Y10.00
Y10.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - G Foot Co Ltd is a retailer of shoes.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2686.TK1.