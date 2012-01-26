BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEC CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.10 trln 3.25 trln Operating 70.00 90.00 Recurring 35.00 55.00 Net loss 100.00 prft 15.00 NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6701.TK1.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.