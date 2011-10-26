Oct 26 (Reuters) -

IMASEN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 35.74 34.40 Operating 780 mln 500 mln Recurring 800 mln 800 mln Net 230 mln 300 mln

NOTE - Imasen Electric Industrial Co Ltd is an independent maker of assembly components for automobiles. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7266.TK1.